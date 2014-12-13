Hayden Panettiere Gives Birth to Baby Girl!

It's official—Hayden Panettiere is a mom! The Nashville actress gave birth to a daughter, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko. According to People, the new babe weighed in 7 lbs. 12 oz. and measured 20 inches. This is the first child for Panettiere and her fiancé, heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko.

The couple announced that they were expecting in June, a mere eight months after they were engaged. Since then, Panettiere has been rocking her baby bump in an array of stylish outfits, like her glamorous Lorena Sarbu gown at the Emmys (the same night she announced that she was expecting a girl!) and even a bikini. Congratulations to the happy couple. Check out Panettiere and other stylish Hollywood moms in our gallery!

Hollywood Moms

