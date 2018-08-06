Hayden Panettiere and Fiancé Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Split

In the summer of the blink-of-an-eye engagement, not all celebrities are riding the trend to the alter. There was bound to be an outlier, and that outlier is regrettably Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko.

After nearly a decade together, they have reportedly called off their engagement and split for good, though sources say they remain on good terms for their 3-year-old daughter Kaya. InStyle has reached out to Panettiere's rep for comment.

"At this point, Hayden is single and she and Wladimir are co-parents to Kaya. Kaya is primarily with her dad and his family in Europe and Florida. They also spend time together as a family with Hayden," a source told E! News. "Hayden and Wladimir are on great terms and friendly. They are a big part of each other's lives and will continue to be. Hayden is back in Los Angeles and figuring out what's next."

Earlier this summer, Panettiere and Klitschko were spotted together in Greece with Kaya, but there's no word on whether joint family vacations will continue to be a thing. Panettiere doesn't seem too troubled by it, though.

The 28-year-old danced barefoot with another man through a restaurant parking lot last Thursday, a smile on her face.

At least she's taking the reported split in stride.