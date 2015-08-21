13 Times Birthday Girl Hayden Panettiere Cuddled Up to a Cute Animal

It seems like just yesterday we were watching little Hayden Panettiere steal the show from her older co-stars in 2000's Remember the Titans. Now she is a leading lady on the hit show Nashville and a mom to 8-month-old daughter Kaya with partner Vladimir Klitschko. How time flies!

Although she is a devoted mother and busy actress—Nashville's fourth season premieres in September—Panettiere has always made time for one of her greatest passions: animals. The former Heroes star loved them from a young age, but a visit to an endangered breeding ground for gray whales in Mexico moved her to become an activist at 15. And since then Panettiere has been working to protect the whale and dolphin populations. Some highlights: She became a spokesman for The Whaleman Foundation, famously protested pilot whale killing in Japan (which was captured in the 2009 documentary The Cove), and met with the White House Council on Environmental Quality about conservation efforts.

But Panettiere isn't just about ocean mammals—she loves all kinds of creatures. See 13 times Panettiere cuddled up to a cute animal, starting with the one above!

A photo posted by Hayden Panettiere (@haydenpanettiere98) on Mar 12, 2013 at 3:15pm PDT

My new buddy Flash! A photo posted by Hayden Panettiere (@haydenpanettiere98) on Jan 8, 2014 at 7:29pm PST

My sweet new friend! A photo posted by Hayden Panettiere (@haydenpanettiere98) on Jul 16, 2014 at 1:31pm PDT

Thanks for bein a good sport @michaelstrahan ; )) pic.twitter.com/DWlENW1T49 — hayden panettiere (@haydenpanettier) October 9, 2013

Another beautiful puppy rescued off the streets : ) pic.twitter.com/EnPcVmkN6F — hayden panettiere (@haydenpanettier) September 11, 2013

Maybe the cutest pup ever! pic.twitter.com/43LevV5PgG — hayden panettiere (@haydenpanettier) July 29, 2013

Lemur love at Parrot Jungle Trail....great to see a place treat their animals so well! pic.twitter.com/iTBefaDG — hayden panettiere (@haydenpanettier) January 21, 2013

Happy New Year!! Saved a rabbit from a life of being pulled out of a hat last night...#offtoagoodstart : ) pic.twitter.com/O6N8eaSP — hayden panettiere (@haydenpanettier) January 1, 2013

So happy. It's Sunday night and I have a date! pic.twitter.com/RicfD4jQ — hayden panettiere (@haydenpanettier) December 3, 2012

Love this pup pic.twitter.com/2XkI8wHC — hayden panettiere (@haydenpanettier) November 25, 2012

🐬 A photo posted by Hayden Panettiere (@haydenpanettiere98) on Jan 27, 2013 at 11:26am PST

