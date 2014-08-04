Hayden Panettiere Bares Her Growing Baby Bump in a Striped Bikini

Baby on board! Hayden Panettiere, who officially confirmed she was expecting back in June, showed off her growing baby bump over the weekend in Miami, Florida. Clad in a blue and white striped Lisa Blue bikini that consisted of a halter top featuring a tiny gold whale fin charm paired with ruffled bottoms, Panettiere made her pregnant tummy the star of the show. The Nashville actress looked happy as she hit the beach and enjoyed a sunny day on the sand with her fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.

Panettiere definitely has that pre-baby glow, and we can't wait to see how she dresses her bump next.