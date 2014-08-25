Hayden Panettiere Accidentally Spills That She's Having a Baby Girl on the Emmys Red Carpet!

It's official—Hayden Panettiere is expecting a girl! The glowing mom-to-be let it slip on the Emmys red carpet that she's pregnant with a daughter. Panettiere showed off her growing baby bump in a sparkling silver sequined gown with a plunging neckline by Lorena Sarbu. She finished the look with a swept back hairdo, dainty headband, and a glittering silver clutch. "I'm thrilled, I can't wait for her to come out," she told E! News. "I think I just said that yes, It's a girl!"

The Nashville actress and her fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, confirmed in June that they are expecting their first child together. Since then, she's stepped out in a slew of sweet belly-baring styles, including an itsy bits striped bikini. But we have to say, this Lorena Sarbu number is definitely our favorite!

