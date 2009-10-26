Having a Moment... Vionnet

Thank you Madeleine Vionnet for designing the perfect bias-cut dress, and thus enabling women to go corset-free for decades to come! A favorite of style icons like Greta Garbo and Katharine Hepburn, the French label, which was founded in 1912, has recently made a triumphant return to Hollywood after a red carpet hiatus, with not one, but two notable moments. First up, Carey Mulligan spotted in Vionnet's bordeaux jersey draped dress on the red carpet in London, then Hilary Swank in a floor length teal gown at the N.Y.C. premiere of her new film Amelia, where she also changed into a short black chiffon number by the label for the after-party. Standing the test of time, both gowns feature Vionnet's signature draping at the hips and elegant Grecian-style designs. You can read up on the history of the label with Rizzoli's newest coffee table book du jour—Madeleine Vionnet.