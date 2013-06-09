Have You Gotten Your FREE Download of Selena Gomez's New Remix Yet?

InStyle cover girl Selena Gomez's hit single "Come and Get It" just got the remix treatment thanks to the power mixers behind Jump Smokers, DJs Roman, Flipside, Marquee, and Johnny Digital. And we're giving away a FREE DOWNLOAD of the tune just for InStyle readers by snagging our latest issue on your iPad! To score the "Come and Get It (Jump Smokers Remix)" gratis, make sure you downloaded the latest update of the June issue on your iPad (click here to subscribe or buy the issue). Tap the cover line or look for the promo page inside to get your free redemption code. Once you tap, you'll be directed to the code for the free download in the iTunes store. And do it fast: There are only a limited number of unique codes, only available for iPads, so redeem yours before they run out!

