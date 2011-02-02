Have You Entered the Independent Handbag Designer Awards Yet?

Handbag designers, we're looking for you! Handbag Designer 101 and InStyle are looking for undiscovered talented designers to compete in the Fifth Annual Independent Handbag Designer Awards, and the entry period is still open to submit your design to win one of nine awards. Categories include Best Handmade Bag and Best Red Carpet Ready Evening bag. There’s also a Fan Favorite category, which will be voted on by the readers of InStyle.com! (Some of last year’s finalists pictured at right.) Get your applications in now through April 30 on HandbagDesigner101.com. Good luck!

