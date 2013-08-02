Have Questions for Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard? Ask Her During Our #InStyleBachelorette Twitterview!

All season long, we’ve been consulting former Bachelorette and Town & Reese jewelry designer Emily Maynard about her favorite looks worn by the star of this season's The Bachelorette, Desiree Hartsock. Now she's doling out more opinions for InStyle's readers: Following Des's big finale on Monday, August 5th, Emily will be taking over InStyle's Twitter to answer all your questions about The Bachelorette, fashion, beauty, accessories and more. Get a head start by leaving a comment on this post with your Q or by tweeting us @InStyle using the hashtag #InStyleBachelorette. Then, follow @EmilyMaynard and @InStyle on Twitter on Tuesday, August 6th starting at 2 p.m. EST (just enough time for you to send in your last-minute finale questions) to participate in the Twitterview. Make sure to use #InStyleBachelorette to be a part of it, and see you there!

Plus, check out Emily's jewelry line.

