Have Bella's Birthday Cake (And Eat It Too!)

Want to make something special for your favorite Twilight fan? Whip up a cake just like the one seen in the New Moon trailer. Sure, there was some movie magic involved (the actual "cake" was fake), but the striped icing effect was the edible creation of confectioner Thomas Haas, owner of Thomas Haas Fine Chocolates in Vancouver. Haas' wife Lisa walked us through the how-tos of recreating the confection:1. Cover each cake tier with a "mask" of white fondant [a thick, malleable icing]. Stack tiers from largest to smallest. 2. Separate one package of fondant into 5 batches. Use food coloring to tint each batch a different shade of green.3. Roll each batch of fondant into a thin sheet and cut into strips of varying width.4. Attach the strips around each tier using stiff royal icing as glue.5. Place red, yellow and green Gerbera daisies around the bottom of each tier.

