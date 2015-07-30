Creative Titles for #NewHarryPotterBooks Flood Twitter

J.K. Rowling might be through with her Harry Potter series, but that didn't stop Twitter users from creating their own fun titles with the hashtag #NewHarryPotterBooks. [Entertainment Weekly]

1. Louisa May Alcott's Little Women is getting a makeover and heading back to the screen, this time on television's CW network. [Variety]

2. It's official! Former One Direction member Zayn Malik has signed the paperwork to get back into the music game as a solo artist. [USA Today]

3. Get ready for a huge dose of superheroes in your streaming queue: Netflix plans to release a new Marvel series every six months. [Time]

4. Did the main ingredient in hair bleach power the origins of life? New scientific research indicates that hydrogen peroxide might hold the key. [IFL Science]

5. See the stunning portrait of Vincent van Gogh made out of 50,000 flowers from the city of Amsterdam. It marks the 125th anniversary of the painter's passing. [PBS]