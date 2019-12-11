Twitter Isn't Happy About the Harvey Weinstein Settlement

Harvey Weinstein's finally facing the consequences of his sexual misconduct accusations. A report from the New York Times states that an agreement has been met in Weinstein's civil suit between the 30 survivors, the board of his now-bankrupt production company, and Weinstein himself. Eighteen accusers will split $6.2 million of the $25 million total payout, with no individual person receiving more than $500,000. The remaining money ($18.5 million) will go to a class-action case, the New York attorney general, and any future claimants.

The cash settlement isn't sitting well with Times Up supporters, who voiced their opinions online. Weinstein was charged with accusations of "sexual harassment, misconduct, and rape," according to Vulture, and when the dust settles, the ruling would settle nearly all the civil cases against Weinstein and his former company.

So Harvey Weinstein is getting away with all of the rape, sexual assaults/harassment, fear mongering, abuses of power..... what do #MeToo and #TimesUp even mean? — cj (@courtneydowIing) December 11, 2019

Dear Weinstein accusers,

Do not settle with this person. He terrorized you and now it can get off again and not pay from his pocket! He wouldn’t have to admit guilt. Y’all fought too hard and endured too much to let him off so easy. #HarveyWeinstein #MeToo #TimesUp — Mike MacCormick (@DFWsMrFantastic) December 11, 2019

So, what you're telling women is that, despite #MeToo and #TimesUp it's still futile to try to get justice for sexual harassment and assault.#Shame



Weinstein and His Accusers Reach Tentative $25 Million Deal https://t.co/koGwXq9LE3 — Mitchell Plitnick 🔥 (@MJPlitnick) December 11, 2019

Last week it was a cane.

This week it is a walker.

Next week he'll be in a wheelchair.

No matter, he's still an evil, violent, shitweasel and rapist who will be brought to Justice.#MeToo #TimesUp — Pratt Falls (@PrattFalls) December 11, 2019

What an embarrassment for our system of justice! The trauma that the victims experienced will stay with these women forever, and HE will be right back to making movies tomorrow? #MeToo #TimesUp #Weinstein https://t.co/4wXuj0PZVO — kimwatkinsnyc (@kimwatkinsnyc) December 11, 2019

The Times notes that Weinstein isn't paying any of the money out of his own pocket. Instead, insurance companies will be paying everyone out.

Today's ruling will not affect Weinstein's upcoming case, which will see him facing his criminal charges. The Times adds that Weinstein is scheduled to be tried in January. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of predatory sexual-assault: one count of rape in the first degree and one count of rape in the third degree; in addition to one count of a criminal sexual act in the first degree. Weinstein is currently free on $1 million bail and could face life in prison if he's convicted in his criminal case.