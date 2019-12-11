Twitter Isn't Happy About the Harvey Weinstein Settlement
$25 million isn't justice.
Harvey Weinstein's finally facing the consequences of his sexual misconduct accusations. A report from the New York Times states that an agreement has been met in Weinstein's civil suit between the 30 survivors, the board of his now-bankrupt production company, and Weinstein himself. Eighteen accusers will split $6.2 million of the $25 million total payout, with no individual person receiving more than $500,000. The remaining money ($18.5 million) will go to a class-action case, the New York attorney general, and any future claimants.
The cash settlement isn't sitting well with Times Up supporters, who voiced their opinions online. Weinstein was charged with accusations of "sexual harassment, misconduct, and rape," according to Vulture, and when the dust settles, the ruling would settle nearly all the civil cases against Weinstein and his former company.
The Times notes that Weinstein isn't paying any of the money out of his own pocket. Instead, insurance companies will be paying everyone out.
Today's ruling will not affect Weinstein's upcoming case, which will see him facing his criminal charges. The Times adds that Weinstein is scheduled to be tried in January. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of predatory sexual-assault: one count of rape in the first degree and one count of rape in the third degree; in addition to one count of a criminal sexual act in the first degree. Weinstein is currently free on $1 million bail and could face life in prison if he's convicted in his criminal case.