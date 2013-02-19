Jaime King's Style Inspired Her Hart of Dixie Character's Look

The always-stylish Jaime King is just as chic on screen as her character Lemon Breeland in Hart of Dixie, which comes as no surprise since her Lemon's look is actually inspired by King herself. “Lemon’s style came from an original idea that I had when I was on Jimmy Kimmel,” King told InStyle.com backstage before the Lela Rose show during New York Fashion Week. “I was doing an homage to Grace Kelly, and when [the producers] offered me the show, they took a screen shot of that and said 'We would love to design Lemon after this.'” King then began to collaborate with the show’s costume designer, Meredith Markworth-Pollack, to create Lemon’s wardrobe, which is filled with custom-made dresses along with pieces from Marc Jacobs, Valentino, and Kate Spade. And while Lemon's style may have been inspired by King, it's definitely exaggerated. "We play her up a bit more so you get more of the comedy," King continued. "So she’s the heightened version of what I was doing." Be sure to watch an all-new episode of Hart of Dixie tonight at 8/7c on The CW.

