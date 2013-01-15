Hart of Dixie Returns Tonight!

Ready yourself for some Southern charm, y'all! Hart of Dixie is back tonight with an all-new episode. Fresh off his break-up with Ruby, Mayor Lavon Hayes (Cress Williams) struggles to organize the big celebration for Pioneer Day. Seeing that he needs help, newly minted couple Zoe (Rachel Bilson) and Wade (Wilson Bethel) volunteer to play BlueBell’s founding couple during the town’s festivities. And with a reporter from Southern Living attending, they’ll definitely put their new relationship to the test! Catch Hart of Dixie tonight at 8/7c on The CW.

