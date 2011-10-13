Hart of Dixie: Rachel Bilson's Sexy Hervé Léger Dress and More!

We’ve got the inside scoop on what Rachel Bilson wears in the upcoming episode of Hart of Dixie! For one scene, Bilson's character Dr. Zoe Hart keeps cool during a Blue Bell heat wave in a floral print Hervé Léger by Max Azria bandage mini ($2,200 at shopbop.com). Can't get enough of her style? Good news! Hart of Dixie was just picked up for a full season! See more looks in the gallery, and watch the show Monday, October 17th at 9/8c on The CW.

