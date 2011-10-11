Hart of Dixie: Rachel Bilson's Lastest Outfits!

A new episode of Rachel Bilson's TV show Hart of Dixie aired last night, and we have all the designer details about what she wore. Her latest looks include Max AzriaChloe and Alexander Wang pieces. Co-star Jaime King, who plays Southern belle Lemon Breeland, recently told InStyle.com that her character views Bilson’s edgy Dr. Zoe Hart style as inappropriate. “She grew up in a very traditional family, where if you’re a doctor you don’t wear short shorts while you’re healing someone,” King said. Do you agree? See more Hart of Dixie looks in the gallery, and watch the show Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.

