Hart of Dixie Premiere: All of Rachel Bilson's Outfit Details!

Rachel Bilson returns to TV tonight! The ever-gorgeous actress stars in the new lighthearted drama Hart of Dixie as Dr. Zoe Hart, a surgeon who relocates from New York to Alabama to work at a medical practice. And the always-chic star is equally as stylish on set, which is why we got the exclusive inside scoop about what she wears on the show. (These adorable tie-front shorts are Marc Jacobs, by the way!) Click through the gallery to see what else she wore, as well as co-star Jaime King, who plays up Southern belle style with her character Lemon Breeland. Hart of Dixie premieres tonight at 9 p.m. on The CW.

