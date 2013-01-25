Hart of Dixie Fashion Credits: Season 2, Episode 13

Hart of Dixie costume designer Meredith Markworth-Pollack gave us the inside scoop on what Rachel Bilson and Kaitlyn Black will be wearing on the new episode, airing Tuesday, January 29. Find out who made Bilson's leopard-print blouse, Black's sleeveless floral dress, and more in the gallery. Plus, be sure to check back every week for a sneak peek of the fashions before they hit the small screen, and tune in to Hart of Dixie Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

