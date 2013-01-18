Hart of Dixie Fashion Credits: Season 2, Episode 12

Hart of Dixie costume designer Meredith Markworth-Pollack gave us the inside scoop on what Rachel Bilson‘s character, Dr. Zoe Hart, will be wearing on next week's Tuesday night episode."We want to make sure that we keep things as fitted and structured for Zoe as possible," Markworth-Pollack told InStyle.com of Zoe's style. "It helps to identify her and to standout from the belles." Make sure to check back here every week for a sneak peek of the fashions before they hit the small screen, and tune in to Hart of Dixie Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

