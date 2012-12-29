Harry Winston's Diamonds: Your Top Pin on Pinterest This Week

Talk about sparkle! When we posted Harry Winston’s engagement ring and band they lit up the screen so much that you made them this week's top pin! After all, who could say "no" to the famed jeweler's flawless cushion-cut diamond. Vote for these jaw-dropping rocks or any of our jewelry loves, then let us know what else you're obsessing over at pinterest.com/instylemag by repinning, liking, or commenting on any of our 67 stylish boards—or by clicking the link below.

MORE:• Stars in Harry Winston• Favorite InStyle Instagrams• Our Favorite Sparklers