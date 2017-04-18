Harry Styles Would Like to Celebrate His Relationship with Taylor Swift

To call Harry Styles a heartthrob might be a bit of an understatement at this point. The former One Direction member and newly minted solo artist is still on a high after the debut of his single "Sign of the Times" as well as a smashing performance on Saturday Night Live this past weekend.

And in his new cover story for Rolling Stone's May issue, Styles opens up about his departure from 1D, his fans, and even his relationship with Taylor Swift.

He recalls the images from that infamous Central Park second date with Swift five years ago. Of it, he states, "When I see photos from that day, I think: relationships are hard, at any age. And adding in that you don't really understand exactly how it works when you're 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn't make it easier. I mean, you're a little bit awkward to begin with."

Thank you @rollingstone A post shared by @harrystyles on Apr 18, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

He thought a date with someone he liked would be simple, but as we all know, things get complicated in the public eye. "It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it—I just wanted it to be a normal date."

He also addresses "Out of the Woods" and "Style," which are Swift songs that are widely considered to be about him. "The issue is, she's so good, they're bloody everywhere," he jokes. "I'm lucky if everything [we went through] helped create those songs. I'm never going to tell anybody everything."

And he is a bit vague on whether or not he told her that he liked the songs. "She doesn't need me to tell her they're great. They're great songs ... It's the most amazing unspoken dialogue ever."

As for how he views that period of his life? "Certain things don't work out. There's a lot of things that can be right, and it's still wrong. In writing songs about stuff like that, I like tipping a hat to the time together. You're celebrating the fact it was powerful and made you feel something, rather than 'this didn't work out, and that's bad.'" he says. "And if you run into that person, maybe it's awkward, maybe you have to get drunk ... but you shared something. Meeting someone new, sharing those experiences, it's the best shit ever. So thank you."

Cheers to maturity!

Styles also talked girl power and feminism during the conversation. "Who's to say that young girls who like pop music—short for popular, right?—have worse musical taste than a 30-year-old hipster guy?" the singer asks. "That's not up to you to say. Music is something that's always changing. There's no goal posts."

He recalls Beatlemania and the fact that young girls' obsession with the iconic British band didn't at all take away from their seriousness. "How can you say young girls don't get it? They're our future. Our future doctors, lawyers, mothers, presidents, they kind of keep the world going. Teenage-girl fans—they don't lie."

And he respects their commitment and their humility. "They like you, and they tell you. Which is sick," he says.

Head to Rolling Stone to check out everything Styles has to say in his interview.