Our Dreams Came True When Harry Styles Sang With Stevie Nicks

This may not have been a collaboration we expected, but it's definitely one that exceeded our wildest dreams. At his L.A. concert last night, Harry Styles brought out Stevie Nicks, the queen of rock herself, and the two wowed the crowd with a number of epic duets.

Styles, the former One Direction member turned solo artist, recently released his first solo album, and he's been surprising fans with last-minute shows ever since. Last weekend, Styles did an amazing cover of Kanye West's "Ultralight Beam" at his show in London, and now, he outdid himself yet again.

The 23-year-old singer performed at The Troubadour in L.A. last night, and partway through the show, he surprised the crowd with a special appearance from Nicks, the iconic Fleetwood Mac front-woman. Together, Styles and Nicks performed his song "Two Ghosts," as well as a cover of "Landslide" and one of Nicks' songs, "Leather and Lace."

Check out some clips from their epic duets:

#HarryStyles after performing with #StevieNicks: "Yup, definitely the best night of my life" 😅😅😅 A post shared by 102.7 KIIS FM (@1027kiisfm) on May 19, 2017 at 9:29pm PDT

🆘 @harrystyles secret show @thetroubadour and when you think it can't get more iconic he brings out Stevie Nicks for a casual three song duet 🔥💀 A post shared by heth 🦊 (@foxychap) on May 20, 2017 at 12:25am PDT

What we wouldn't give to have been at that show!

But if you missed out, don't fret. Styles is going on tour across the U.S. starting in September, so get your tickets ASAP! If his surprise shows are this epic, his tour is sure to be incredible.