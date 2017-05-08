Harry Styles Soars Through the Air in "Sign of the Times" Music Video

Isabel Jones
May 08, 2017 @ 10:00 am

The first music video for Harry Styles, solo artist, is finally here!

In the newly debuted vid for "Sign of the Times," the former One Direction singer reaches new heights (literally) out in a sprawling countryside. As he floats through the sky, he makes us desperate to visit whatever desolate fantasyland he’s supposedly traversing.

Styles’s single is pretty addictive on its own, but the flight aspect makes the video particularly difficult to look away from.

As you may also recall: This is the video that inspired international speculation (and nightmares) early last month when photos of the shoot surfaced. Missed this particularly grave chapter of viral history? Here’s a refresher: Harry Styles’s stunt double hangs in mid-air, wearing a HARRY STYLES MASK. WARNING: These photos are not for the faint of heart. Proceed with caution.

DON’T FREAK OUT, OK?

RELATED: Harry Styles’s New Single “Sweet Creature” Will Trigger Your Nostalgia

On a less terrifying note, Style’s album drops in full May 12 (four days from now!). In the meantime, you know we’ll be listening to “Sign of the Times” on repeat and wishing we were floating over the English countryside with Harry.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by GEICO. Thinking of adopting a new furry friend? Here's some costs to keep in mind before giving a pet a forever home. Almost every shelter will charge an adoption fee. Kittens or puppies generally have a higher cost than older dogs or cats. Once you find a pet that's right for you, expect to pay between $25 and $300 per adoption. Some shelters do hold sales where you can find a four-legged friend at a reduced cost. Before you pay the adoption fee, be sure to discuss what medical care is covered in the price. Typically, the cost's includes the animal being spayed or neutered, a check up, vaccinations, testing, parasite control, and sometimes microchips. Chipping. Paying out of pocket for your pet to be fixed will cost on average $200. Depending on how the animal arrived at the shelter, it may have minor health or grooming issues. You may have to pay an additional fee to have your new pet bathe, teeth clean and nails split. On average, owners can expect to pay anywhere from 30 to $90 depending on the size and type of fur. If the dog you adopted has some obedience issues, you may want to consider training. The American Kennel Club reports that customers should expect to pay $340 for the initial training and supplies. For ongoing training throughout the year, dog owners will pay around $250. [MUSIC] Coinage, life well spent, presented by GEICO.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!