Harry Styles Is Taking Style Cues From Princess Diana Now

Not satisfied with simply channelling '70s Elton John, whatever Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele happened to use as inspo, and borrowing from the ladies, Harry Styles has taken to following in some very big fashion footsteps for his latest 'fit. The singer, who is currently prepping for hosting duties on Saturday Night Live, was seen in New York City wearing a cozy blue sweater vest covered in white sheep. It's not exactly an ugly Christmas sweater, especially since it's very similar to something that Princess Diana wore in the '80s.

GQ's Rachel Seville Tashjian pointed out the similarity on her Instagram account, theprophetpizza. People notes that the knitwear comes from French fashion giant Lanvin, though there's one detail other than the color that sets it apart from being a true homage to the People's Princess. Diana's red jumper had the flock of white sheep, but also included a singular black outlier. Harry's updated vest version leaves out that subtle touch.

Diana wore her sheep sweater to a polo match in 1981 and paired it with wide-leg white pants and red pumps. She wore it again to another match in '83 and went more casual, wearing it along with blue jeans. Harry's take on the outfit includes wide-leg pants, but adds in a double dose of stripes, with one pattern on his shirt and another on the bottom. He wore pink boots with his sheep pullover, so even though he's giving major Diana vibes, you can't take out all the Sir Elton John influence.

SNL - DOUBLE DUTY - NOV. 16 pic.twitter.com/SatQQ0Xtff — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 24, 2019

Styles is set to pull double duty this weekend at SNL. He's hosting and performing. Fans can expect to hear new tunes from his upcoming album, Fine Line and plenty of big fashion flexes.