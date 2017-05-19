Harry Styles Reenacts Titanic on His Carpool Karaoke Ride

Harry Styles is finishing out his Late Late Show residency with a bang!

The former One Direction boy bander hit all the high notes as he returned to the Carpool Karaoke passenger seat on Thursday, the last of his four-day-long residency, and grooved along to tunes with host James Corden. Thanks to his appearance on the show every day since Monday, Styles has a flourishing bromance with the host.

This isn't the first time that the 1D hottie has made the musical drive around Los Angeles—he did the backseat sing-along in 2015 as a member of One Direction—and the newly minted solo artist gave it his all while on his own.

As he sang his inaugural single "Sign of the Times," the Brit admitted that the song oftentimes makes him teary while performing it. "I find it quite emotional ... in like, a cool way," he revealed.

The duo then reenacted tender moments from Notting Hill and Titanic, with Styles challenging the comedian to draw him "like one of his French girls" before the pair took a musical trip to the classics with Outkast's "Hey Ya" and Lionel Richie and Diana Ross's "Endless Love"—after which the smitten funnyman stated, "I need to have a chat with my wife," as he gazed into the Dunkirk actor's eyes.

Add lots of intimate face stroking and, of course, a Carpool Karaoke wardrobe change à la Justin Bieber, and it was a sing-along for the books. Spoiler: Styles carried off Corden's navy polo like "an international rock star" while the British emcee admitted that he looked like he was "going to a barbecue" in the singer's eclectic floral shirt.

And the drive ended the only way we would expect from a Harry Styles appearance: with a head banging session of epic proportions.

Watch Styles's ride around Los Angeles in the clip at the top.