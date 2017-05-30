Harry Styles Calls a 14-Year-Old Manchester Attack Victim and Says He Loves Her

With last week's tragedy in Manchester still fresh in our minds, Harry Styles is the latest star to pay tribute to the victims of the attack with a heartfelt gesture.

After holding a respectful moment of silence at a concert in Mexico last Tuesday, the former One Direction boy bander showed that those who lost their lives and were injured at the Ariana Grande concert were still very much in his thoughts in the days following. He reportedly gave a teen fan who was hospitalized from the explosion the surprise of a lifetime.

Manchester Evening News reports that 14-year-old Freya Lewis—who was sent to intensive care at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital after experiencing extensive injuries following the attack—received a surprise call from the "Sign of the Times" hitmaker after her sister Georgia took to social media to share that the young teen is a huge fan of the British star. According to the outlet, he grew up not far from their family home.

In a blog post, Freya's family recounted the moment that her sister received the unexpected call.

"The phone rang, and it was Harry Styles," the post read. "Freya woke up ... Harry said he loved her, she said she loved him, then Dad said he loved him!"

"The PICU unit at Manchester Children's Hospital has just been given a lift like you can not imagine," it continued. "Harry, we salute you sir, Holmes Chapel is very proud of you!"

Georgia also took to Facebook to share the heartwarming story, writing, "Cannot believe it, Mr. Harry Styles just rang my Dad. Hearing his voice has been a great lift and Freya has totally woken up and is completely in shock that he rang."

Cannot believe it, Mr Harry Styles just rang my Dad. Hearing his voice has been a great lift and Freya has totally woken... Posted by Georgia Lewis on Saturday, May 27, 2017

"They told each other that she loved him!!! Thank you, everyone for everything! Reluctantly, I will admit it, I love you Harry!" she concluded the sweet post.