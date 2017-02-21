Guess Who's Jennifer Lopez's "Ultimate Boyfriend" (Hint: Not Drake)

Drake used to call Jennifer Lopez on her cell phone, but it sounds like a new man has caught the "Ain't Your Mama" songstress's eye.

On Tuesday, the singer-dancer-actress stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and played a game of "Who'd You Rather." The host offered up plenty of studly options—including Zac Efron, Nick Jonas, Lenny Kravitz, and Leonardo DiCaprio—all vying for the 47-year-old mom of two's adoration.

However, one man stood out from the rest of the choices: former One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles, whom DeGeneres crowned as J.Lo's "ultimate boyfriend" after she picked him almost every single time.

"Oh, he's my boyfriend?" the star said with a laugh after Ellen teased her for crushing on the Brit. "He's a little bit young for me."

While both exes Drake and Casper Smart have been the singer's junior, the Shades of Blue actress shot down speculation that she seeks out younger men.

"OK, first of all, stop! I don't date younger men. It's not like you have to be younger. It's not about that," she told the daytime emcee. "I just meet people, and then if I go out with them, I go out with them. And if I like them, I like them. And if I don't, I don't. It's just whether I'm attracted to them or not—attracted to their spirit, their soul, their energy, whatever."

While the preference for Styles might sting, Drake shouldn't give up all hope yet. While the pair are reportedly taking a break at the moment, JLo appeared not to hold any hard feelings towards her ex, telling DeGeneres, "He sent me a song that he wanted me to be on, so we have a song together. I don't know what he's going to do with it, but yeah!"

RELATED: J.Lo's Booty-Shakin' Vegas Performance Is the Sexiest Thing You'll See All Day

Watch the full interview above to see the two actors that Lopez finds even hotter than Styles!