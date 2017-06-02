The Harry Potter Prequel About Voldemort Got OK'd by Warner Bros.

There’s another film set in the Harry Potter universe coming your way, but instead of a worldwide box office release, this one will be available only on YouTube. The movie, which wasn’t written by J.K. Rowling, was the brainchild of a few Harry Potter megafans, who dreamed up a backstory that describes just how Tom Marvolo Riddle came to become Lord Voldemort.

A teaser trailer for the film called Voldemort: Origins of the Heir went up on YouTube on Sunday and quickly gained millions of views from Harry Potter fans desperate for another way to dive into that magical universe.

“What made Tom Riddle become Voldemort? What happened in those years, and what really went down at Hogwarts when he came back?” the film’s website reads. “There are some clues in the books which have not been transposed at all in the movies, but a lot goes unspoken. This is the story we want to tell: the rise of the Dark Lord before Harry Potter and his first demise.”

While the trailer is an unauthorized work of fan fiction, the movie will come to be, thanks to Warner Bros.'s blessings. According to Polygon, the film’s director had a conversation with the company—which owns the movie rights for the Harry Potter franchise—and they will be allowed to proceed with the film so long as it is released in a nonprofit way.

Watch the magical trailer at top.