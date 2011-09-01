Harry Potter Stars Model For Band of Outsiders' New Lookbook!

Courtesy of Band of Outsiders
Move over, Emma Watson—Harry Potter’s Ron Weasley and Draco Malfoy are making their modeling debut! Band of Outsiders designer Scott Sternberg personally photographed Rupert Grint (Ron) and Tom Felton (Draco) for his label's fall lookbook at The Magic Castle in Los Angeles. What an appropriate setting! Click through to see playful photos of the onscreen nemeses.

