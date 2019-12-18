Your Favorite Harry Potter Actors Just Had a Huge Reunion

Just in time for the holidays, (most of) the Harry Potter cast got together to give you a gift: A festive reunion photo.

On Wednesday, Emma Watson (Hermoine Granger) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) shared photos of themselves with fellow former cast members Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood).

Felton shared two photos in a slideshow on Instagram, writing, "Seasons greetings from my school mates," joking that he had Lewis could be seen "mid debate" in one of the pictures.

Watson shared another photo on her Instagram, writing, "Merry Christmas from us."

Noticeably absent were Daniel Radcliffe (Harry himself) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), but we'll assume they'll make the next meeting.

Earlier this year, Watson and Felton had their own sweet reunion and shared photos on Instagram.

Though Grint has been on the record saying Watson and Felton had "a little bit of a spark" during their years on set, Watson has said she's happily "self-partnered."

Either way, we're hoping for another reunion for the new year — this time, with Radcliffe and Grint in tow.