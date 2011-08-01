Harry Potter Earns $1 Billion, Justin Timberlake's New Movie Trailer, and More!

InStyle Staff
Aug 01, 2011 @ 12:55 pm

1. Harry Potter becomes the eighth movie in history to make $1 billion at the box office. Wow. [THR]

2. Check out the trailer for Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried's sci-fi flick, In Time. [HuffPo]

3. The Olsens' relaunched The Row website. Check it out. [WWD]

4. Madonna wrote and produced a new movie named W.E., and stills for the flick are out now. [ONTD]

5.  Gossip Girl's costumer, Eric Daman, will create a collection of legwear for DKNY this fall. [FabSugar]

6. Former American Idol winner Fantasia announced she's pregnant with her second child. [JustJared]

