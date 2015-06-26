J.K. Rowling Announces a New Harry Potter Play

There's great news for Harry Potter fans: The franchise's wizarding world is heading to the stage!

Today, on the 18th anniversary Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone's publication in the U.K., author J.K. Rowling announced that a play about the famous Hogwarts student would premiere in 2016 in London at the Palace Theatre. The play's name is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, she confirmed on Twitter. "It will tell a new story, which is the result of a collaboration between writer Jack Thorne, director John Tiffany, and myself."

Rowling noted it will be a "real treat for fans" and is not a prequel to her book series. As for why we will have this new story in the form of a play and not a book, Rowling tweeted this was "the only proper medium for the story." It's easy to imagine Harry Potter's world being as magical on stage as it was on paper and on film.

See all the details Rowling shared in her series of tweets:

I'm also very excited to confirm today that a new play called Harry Potter and the #CursedChild will be opening in London next year. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2015

It has been a huge pleasure to share with them (and soon, with you!) this untold part of Harry's story. #CursedChild — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2015

It will tell a new story, which is the result of a collaboration between writer Jack Thorne, director John Tiffany and myself. #CursedChild — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2015

I don't want to say too much more, because I don't want to spoil what I know will be a real treat for fans. #CursedChild — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2015

However, I can say that it is not a prequel! #CursedChild — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2015

To answer one inevitable (and reasonable!) question - why isn't #CursedChild a new novel? - I am confident that when audiences see the play — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2015

they will agree that it was the only proper medium for the story. #CursedChild — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2015

PHOTOS: Then and Now: Harry Potter Stars Transform