J.K. Rowling Announces a New Harry Potter Play

Jun 26, 2015 @ 8:30 am

There's great news for Harry Potter fans: The franchise's wizarding world is heading to the stage!

Today, on the 18th anniversary Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone's publication in the U.K., author J.K. Rowling announced that a play about the famous Hogwarts student would premiere in 2016 in London at the Palace Theatre. The play's name is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, she confirmed on Twitter. "It will tell a new story, which is the result of a collaboration between writer Jack Thorne, director John Tiffany, and myself."

Rowling noted it will be a "real treat for fans" and is not a prequel to her book series. As for why we will have this new story in the form of a play and not a book, Rowling tweeted this was "the only proper medium for the story." It's easy to imagine Harry Potter's world being as magical on stage as it was on paper and on film.

See all the details Rowling shared in her series of tweets: 

