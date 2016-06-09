Watch Harry Potter Actors Get Sorted into Hogwarts Houses in This Hilarious Video

As Harry Potter fans know, getting sorted is kind of a big deal. Whether you end up being a Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin, or Ravenclaw says a lot about you, and while the actual hat will never sort us (that Hogwarts letter never came...) thanks to J.K. Rowling's site Pottermore, our dreams can be realized.

In order to promote the pretty awesome feature, the site released a video of Rupert Grint, ​Bonnie Wright, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch (who played Ron Weasley, Ginny Weasley, Neville Longbottom, and Luna Lovegood in the films, respectively) taking the Sorting Hat quiz on the site. Each of them answered the various questions to see where they truly belong—not everyone can be in Gryffindor, after all.

As you might expect, not everyone was happy with the results (cough, cough, Rupert). Watch the video above to see where each of the Harry Potter film stars got sorted, and take the test for yourself at pottermore.com.