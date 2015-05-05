Best Beauty Buys 2015: Find Out Which Celeb Hairstylist Won Big in Our Hair Tools Category  

If you’ve browsed through our 2015 Best Beauty Buys, you may have noticed that one hairstylist reigned supreme in the Styling Tools category. Not sure who it is? We’ll give you a couple hints: He’s the mastermind behind the bombshells waves you’ve seen on stars like Gisele Bündchen, Miranda Kerr, and Kate Upton, and he has a serious penchant for mint green gadgets.

RELATED: This Hot Tool Holster Will Change Your Hair Styling Routine for the Better

Yes, the hair pro of the hour is the talented Harry Josh and the green we speak of is, of course, the signature shade of his eponymous brand. Two items from the line won big on our annual list, and by big we mean he nabbed “Best Flatiron,” and “Best Blow-Dryer”—arguably the two most important tools in any woman’s arsenal.

You’ve probably already heard of the Harry Josh Pro Dryer 2000 ($250; dermstore.com). It gives hair enviable bounce and volume without an ounce of frizz, and it cuts drying time in half with 80 mph wind. “This is the Maserati of dryers,” N.Y.C. hairstylist Gabrielle Corney says. “It’s got that vroom power.”

And even as a new addition, the speed (it heats up in 45 seconds flat) and versatility of his Ceramic Styling Iron ($175; dermstore.com) are equally impressive. In fact, L.A. hairstylist Adir Abergel relies on it whenever he wants to “create great angles and waves,” and he's especially fond of its "edge-to-edge" heating, which reduces damage by creating sleeker strands in fewer passes. Sounds like a couple of game-changers to us.

PHOTOS: Products That Will Get You the Greatest Hair of Your Life