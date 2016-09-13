Sandra Bullock Opens Up About Her "Loud" Children on Harry Connick Jr.'s New Talk Show

On Monday, actress Sandra Bullock had the grand honor of serving as the first guest on Harry Connick Jr.’s brand-new daytime talk show, Harry. Both former co-stars and longtime friends (he calls her Sandy!) were humbled to share in the experience and kicked off the show’s debut episode with a warm rapport.

First things first: Connick Jr. was quick to ask about Bullock’s children, 6-year-old son Louis Bardo and 4-year-old daughter Laila. The Gravity star, clad in an ultra chic all-black ensemble consisting of a Cinq à Sept top, shin-length frayed pants, and stiletto sandals, responded with a laugh and told Connick Jr. that her kids are doing well.

"The babies are so good—so loud, so loud," she said. “No, I have the loudest children on the planet. I don't know if it's the acoustics. They're amazing."

"They're just good, funny souls,” the proud mom added.

Naturally, the conversation shifted to Connick Jr.’s kids (20-year-old Georgia Tatom, 19-year-old Sara Kate, and 14-year-old Charlotte) who, according to Bullock, are “three of the most beautiful specimens.” The Oscar-winning actress didn’t stop there, going on to describe the Connick family Christmas card as “an accordion of just perfection.”

RELATED: Sandra Bullock's Most Memorable Quotes from Her Past 6 InStyle Covers

Harry is off to a fabulous start—we can’t wait to tune in for the next episode.