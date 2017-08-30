About That Time Harrison Ford Punched Ryan Gosling in the Face

One time Harrison Ford punched Ryan Gosling in the face. And by Gosling's own account it was awesome. But despite what you may think about the accidental punch, rest assured that there is no bad blood between the two.

Ford himself took a moment to clear the air to People while promoting his film with Gosling, Blade Runner 2049, and he hesitated to even call the incident a "punch" per se.

“He walked into my fist,” Ford said. “My hand was slightly injured, but I didn’t hold it against him.”

We can add "forgiving" to the list of Ford's many positive attributes. We can also add "polite," since he said he called his co-star "Mr. Gosling" throughout filming.

“Mr. Gosling, yeah, I thought was odd that he insisted on being called Mr. Gosling, but I got over it,” Ford joked. “Mr. Gosling is always prepared, has very inventive ideas and he’s very articulate about them. He’s a great pleasure to work with.”

If these two had as much fun on camera as they have behind the scenes, we're in for a real movie treat, punches and all.