Harriet Tubman Is Replacing Andrew Jackson on the $20 Bill

The fearless abolitionist Harriet Tubman is finally getting her place in the spotlight. The women's and civil rights icon who helped hundreds of slaves to freedom will replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill, the Treasury Department will announce Wednesday afternoon, The New York Times reports.

While it had been rumored that a woman would take over the $10 note, the popularity of the musical Hamilton (and its recent Pulitzer Prize win) led the department to keep Alexander Hamilton on the front of the bill, instead adding other depictions of women and civil rights leaders to the back of the design.

The new bills will be made public in 2020, but won’t reach circulation until the next decade. While it will be a while before we get our hands on the new note, this news is a major win for diversity on our currency.