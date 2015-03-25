Below is an excerpt from “Harper Lee's New Book Jacket Revealed!” which originally appeared on PEOPLE.com. To read the full story, visit PEOPLE.com.

Forget any rumored pretenders you may have seen.

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at Go Set a Watchman, the feverishly anticipated first book to come from novelist Harper Lee since her 1960 classic To Kill a Mockingbird.

Publisher HarperCollins, planning for a hit, will print two million copies for the book's July 14 publication date, a spokeswoman tells PEOPLE.

HarperCollins president Michael Morrison says the book jacket was meant to evoke Mockingbird's now-iconic look: "It draws on the style of the decade the book was written."

