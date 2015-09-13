Where Was Harper Beckham At Victoria Beckham's Spring 2016 Fashion Show?

Though David Beckham and 16-year-old son Brooklyn came out to support fashion designer Victoria Beckham this morning at her spring show, curiously absent was the rest of the British brood including 13-year-old, Burberry cutie-pie Romeo, 10-year-old Cruz, and 4-year-old Harper.

While we appreciated the dapper display of the men in the family—David was clad in a crisp brown suit and white button down and Brooklyn donned a black tuxedo jacket and jeans—we sorely missed the sartorial stylings of little Harper. Last season, the tot showed up to her mother's show in a prim black-and-white dress with long, golden brown locks and her best unimpressed face. We're sure Harper would have enjoyed Victoria's relaxed, surfer-inspired offering, but we're guessing she'll get a private presentation later today—she probably needed her beauty sleep!

RELATED: Style icon Iris Apfel Explains Why Her Charming Documentary Is Also A "Love Story"