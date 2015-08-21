Harper Beckham Gets Her Nails Done With Mom, Then Bike Rides With Dad

Harper Beckham is one busy little girl. The 4-year-old had quite the fun-filled day in L.A. yesterday, where she first got a manicure-pedicure with mom Victoria Beckham and then went for a spin on her bike with dad David Beckham. The tot's parents documented her activities on their Instagram accounts, so we could share in her excitement.

First, Victoria shared a snap of Harper getting her nails done by celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik, which she captioned: "Big girl having her nails done x thank u @tombachik kisses from Los Angeles x vb."

Big girl having her nails done x thank u @tombachik kisses from Los Angeles x 💅😎💕🇺🇸 x vb A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 20, 2015 at 12:51pm PDT

Several hours later, David posted a photo of his daughter taking her pink bike for a spin on a palm tree-lined path and wrote "California Girl" with an American flag emoji. Too cute!

California Girl 🇺🇸 A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 20, 2015 at 8:38pm PDT

