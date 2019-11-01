Harper Beckham Dressed Up as a Popstar For Halloween — and No, It's Not Posh Spice

With a mom that used to be a Spice Girl — and, presumably, still has her Spice Girls wardrobe — it'd be easy for Harper Seven Beckham to fall back on a "Wannabe" look for Halloween. The 8-year-old didn't do that this year, however, opting instead to celebrate All Hallow's Eve in a slightly spookier getup: Billie Eilish. Her proud parents shared photos of the costume on Instagram, including the now-iconic black tears from Eilish's "When The Party's Over" music video.

"Harper Seven LOVES @billieeilish (and a heavy eye!)," Victoria Beckham captioned the close-up shot of Harper's makeup look. Harper even had Eilish's signature colored hair for the costume. As for the actual costume, she wore a baggy white long-sleeved T-shirt, light-gray sweats, and white sneakers.

RELATED: Three Beckhams Wore Amazing Suits for This Family Fashion Moment

Harper's dad shared a few looks of her costume on his feed, too. In addition to Harper's costume, he also let his followers take a peek at Romeo and Brooklyn's costumes.

On his Story, David Beckham shared photos of Harper doing his makeup (with Victoria Beckham's new line, of course) and snapshots of the two of them together.

The Halloween festivities are just the latest ways the family is spending quality time together. Just last week, David took his entire brood to check out his statue at Dignity Health Sports Park, where he played during his LA Galaxy days.

RELATED: David Beckham Jokingly Mocked Victoria Beckham's Boat Attire

"Very proud moment tonight taking the kiddies to see daddies statue for the first time," he wrote on Instagram.

In a video of the whole family at the statue, he offered a peek at a secret tribute to the kids. Their names are etched into his cleats, making for a super-sweet detail that they'll never forget.