Harper Beckham Debuts a New Haircut at Mom Victoria's Fashion Show

While most seven-year-olds are typically playing at the park on Sunday afternoons, little Harper Beckham is sitting front row at London Fashion Week.

Beckham joined her entire family, including dad David and her older brother Brooklyn and his new girlfriend, Hana Cross, to support her mom, who was debuting her fall 2019 collection down the catwalk. And what better moment to show off your new haircut when a bunch of paparazzi are swarming to take your photo?

Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty Images

Again, Harper is not your typical kid and doesn't need to wait for picture day to introduce a fresh hairstyle. Switching up her angled bob from summer, Victoria's chic offspring opted for a more blunt cut and added some fringe.

Ironically, Harper's seat assignment was near Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and the resemblance between their chin-length chops is undeniable.

Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty Images

Victoria's look-alike daughter wore an all-black ensemble, consisting of a school girl-style skirt, a form-fitting turtleneck, sheer tights, and booties. In case you had any doubts, Harper is here to inform you of her mini style icon status, which doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.