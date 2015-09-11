Harlem's Fashion Row Kicks Off NYFW with Mary J. Blige, Tracee Ellis Ross, and InStyle's Kahlana Barfield

Last night Harlem's Fashion Row kicked off New York Fashion Week with a groundbreaking show. Several rising designers showcased their latest creations at Chelsea Piers for HFR's 2015 Fashion Show & Style Awards, attended by Mary J. Blige (above, left) and where actress Tracee Ellis Ross (above, right) received the ICON360 award.

Harlem's Fashion Row, which works to give exposure to up-and-coming designers of color, recognized several other fashion industry greats, including Rachel Johnson (stylist of the year) and womenswear designer Azede Jean-Pierre (designer of the year) for their for impact on the industry. The organization also honored InStyle's very own Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Kahlana Barfield with the editor of the year award.

"Harlem's Fashion Row has created such an amazing platform to showcase emerging designers of color as well as celebrate industry insiders," Barfield says. "It's such a nurturing community that wholeheartedly believes in our impact in the fashion world."

Barfield also showed her gratitude for the accolade on Instagram:

We're certainly proud of Barfield's impact and just as grateful for her continued hard work and dedication to positive change in the fashion world.

