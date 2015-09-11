Harlem's Fashion Row Kicks Off NYFW with Mary J. Blige, Tracee Ellis Ross, and InStyle's Kahlana Barfield

Last night Harlem's Fashion Row kicked off New York Fashion Week with a groundbreaking show. Several rising designers showcased their latest creations at Chelsea Piers for HFR's 2015 Fashion Show & Style Awards, attended by Mary J. Blige (above, left) and where actress Tracee Ellis Ross (above, right) received the ICON360 award.
Harlem's Fashion Row, which works to give exposure to up-and-coming designers of color, recognized several other fashion industry greats, including Rachel Johnson (stylist of the year) and womenswear designer Azede Jean-Pierre (designer of the year) for their for impact on the industry. The organization also honored InStyle's very own Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Kahlana Barfield with the editor of the year award.
"Harlem's Fashion Row has created such an amazing platform to showcase emerging designers of color as well as celebrate industry insiders," Barfield says. "It's such a nurturing community that wholeheartedly believes in our impact in the fashion world."
Barfield also showed her gratitude for the accolade on Instagram:
So honored to be kicking off fashion week receiving @harlemsfashionrow's "Editor of the Year" award at tonight's ceremony. I'm not only proud to rep for my amazing @instylemagazine family, but also couldn't be more humbled to be recognized alongside such dynamic women such as @traceeellisross and @bevysmith. Had to break out my high split @laquan_smith skirt for the celebration! #NYFW #Day1
We're certainly proud of Barfield's impact and just as grateful for her continued hard work and dedication to positive change in the fashion world.
