Happy National Puppy Day! We Celebrated with a Visit from Insta-famous Pup @Toastmeetsworld

Today marks one of the most important days of the year: National Puppy Day! Here at InStyle, we love puppies (seriously though, who doesn't?), so when we found out that dog-celeb Toast and her sister Muppet (@muppetsrevenge) were jet-setting to Los Angeles, we immediately invited them to stop by our West Coast offices (seen above pawing through our April issue).

With 204,000 followers on Instagram and that adorable lolling tongue, you probably know who this pup is, but if not, here’s the scoop: Toast is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who was rescued from a puppy mill and has since risen to internet stardom. You might also recognize Toast from her ad campaign for Karen Walker sunglasses, as she is the furry face of the brand.

ToastMeetsWorld/Instagram

Muppet might not be quite as Insta-famous as her big sis (she has 19,000 followers), but she shares the same inspiring story—after being rescued from a puppy mill and she is now living the dream in New York City. However, these cuties are using their fame to do good. Through their social media platforms, Toast and Muppet are both dedicated to raising much-needed awareness of puppy mills to help other dogs just like themselves. They also raise funds through Friends of Finn, another puppy mill-rescue who is working to end them. To learn more about puppy mills and how you can help, click here.

ToastMeetsWorld/Instagram

ToastMeetsWorld/Instagram

