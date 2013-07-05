Happy National Bikini Day InStyle.com Readers!

Jennifer Davis
Jul 05, 2013 @ 11:30 am

The Fourth of July may be over but there’s still cause to celebrate: It’s National Bikini Day! The two-piece design that sexed up beaches everywhere debuted 67 years ago today. In celebration, take a look at the best star bikini style of the year, as seen on Rihanna, Olivia WildeJessica Alba, and more. Plus, tell us which stars have the best beach style by picking your top five in our A-list tool (instyle.com/instyle/a-list), and share your picks on Facebook and Twitter.

