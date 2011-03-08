Happy International Women's Day!

Hug your mother, your sister, your girlfriend, your best friend: Today is the 100th anniversary of International Women's Day! In honor of the event, which is a celebration of women worldwide and a reminder of the gender inequality that still remains today, several exclusive products rolled out to raise money for non-profit organizations. Reese Witherspoon backed Avon's new empowerment bracelet ($10), which benefits domestic violence charities Refuge, Women's Aid and Unifem; L’Occitane enlisted women in the impoverished West African nation of Burkina Faso to craft soaps ($7), generating income for the community’s shea butter cooperative, which finances literary programs for its female members; and Diane Von Furstenberg released limited-edition tees ($28) and totes ($35) emblazoned with a “Proud to Be Women” print, the sales of which go to Vital Voices, a non-profit that empowers women globally. Way to go, girls.