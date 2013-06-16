Happy Father's Day! See Our Favorite Famous Dads

Happy Father's Day! We love seeing our favorite leading men on the red carpet and the silver screen, but there are few sweeter things than seeing dads spending quality time with their kids. We're celebrating today by taking a look at some of our favorite celebrity dads hanging out with their little ones. From pros like President Obama to some of the newest members of the dad club such as Nick Lachey, click through the gallery to see the stars with their adorable kiddos. Then, let us know: How are you celebrating Father's Day? Share your answer in the comments!

MORE:• The Best Dressed TV Dads• Father's Day Gift Ideas• What Does Your Dad Do Best?