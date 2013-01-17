Happy Birthday, Zooey Deschanel!

Yearbook Library; MavrixOnline
Jennifer Davis
Jan 17, 2013 @ 11:53 am

Happy Birthday Zooey Deschanel! The New Girl actress and Golden Globe nominee celebrates her 33rd birthday today. Known as much for her porcelain skin, dark locks and funky nail art as for her witty sense of humor, the actress has maintained a signature Old Hollywood look throughout her career. In honor of her big day, take a look back at the actress’s transformation from her adorable days singing in Elf to her current gig as funnygirl Jess on New Girl

MORE:• Found It! Zooey Deschanel’s Plaid Coat Zooey's Golden Globe Lip Color Deschanel’s Red Hot Golden Globes Gown

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!