Happy Birthday, Yves Saint Laurent! Take a Look at Celebs Wearing His Designs

Famed designer Yves Saint Laurent would have been 78 today. Born in 1936 in French Algeria, the designer is regarded as one of the most influential in history and his creations, including le smoking, are still as popular today as they were when he first created them. Saint Laurent began his career as an assistant to Christian Dior and took over the label at the age of 21 when Dior passed away. At 26, he started his own eponymous label, where he stayed until his retirement in 2002. Despite the fact that Saint Laurent passed away in 2008, there is still much interest surrounding his life. In fact, this year saw not one, but two biopics about the designer, one titled Yves Saint Laurent (in theaters now) and the other Saint Laurent (out on September 24). And although the Yves has been dropped from his eponymous label's name, Saint Laurent Paris continues to set trends the same way its namesake did.

