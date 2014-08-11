Happy Birthday, Viola Davis!

We're toasting Viola Davis! The actress turns 49 today, but just because she's a year closer to 50 doesn't mean she'll be slowing down anytime soon. Davis, who has received awards for her work on screen and on stage (she started her career as a Broadway actress) is starring in one of the most anticipated shows of the fall, Shonda Rhimes' How to Get Away with Murder. In the show, Davis plays an attorney and law school professor who, along with her students, gets entwined in a murder case. And if her other roles are any indication (Davis was nominated for two Academy Awards for her role in The Help), the show is sure to be a hit.

Celebrate Davis' birthday by checking out our gallery featuring more celebrities that keep getting better with age!